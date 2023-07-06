Tributes
Hawaii parents pass slang knowledge ‘vibe check,’ survey says

(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s parents “slay” at slang vocabulary, according to a new survey.

In a survey of 3,000 parents across the nation, USDictionary.com assessed the slang proficiency of Generation Z’s parents.

Parents in Hawaii knew 75% of slang words like “rizz,” “slay,” “bussin’” and more.

The highest parental slang proficiency in the nation, according to the survey, was in Idaho.

The least knowledgeable of Gen Z slang were Vermont parents.

