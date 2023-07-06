Tributes
First Alert Forecast: More passing showers riding in on the trade winds

Your top local headlines for Thursday, July 6, 2023.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
The summertime trade wind weather pattern is expected to continue for the next several days with no organized rainmakers. Moderate to locally breezy trades will bring in passing low clouds and brief showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and morning hours.

Trade wind speeds are expected to increase a little over the weekend as high pressure strengthens to the north, with more showers possible Monday and Tuesday as moisture from former Hurricane Adrian arrives in the islands.

At the beach, surf will be very small into Friday. This weekend, a series of moderate south to southeast swells should boot waves for south shores, with small pulses pushing some waves in for north shores starting late Friday into Saturday.

For mariners, the small craft advisory for waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii has been extended until 6 a.m. Friday.

