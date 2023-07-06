Tributes
FFD investigating after fire break out at Navy facility in Wahiawa

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Fire Department has launched an investigation after a fire broke out at a Navy facility in Wahiawa on Wednesday.

Honolulu firefighters responded to the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station (NCTAMS) around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Tarawa Drive and Anzio Drive.

A total of 16 units, consisting of personnel from both HFD and FFD, were dispatched to the fire.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames emanated from the second floor of a two-story building.

No occupants were found within the structure and no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control around 5:55 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

