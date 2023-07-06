Developer outlines plan for 34-story condo at former site of Sports Authority in Kakaako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Project leaders for a proposed 34-story apartment complex that would sit at the site of the old Sports Authority in Kakaako went before the area’s development authority on Wednesday.

The mixed-use building would feature nearly 17,000 square feet of commercial space along with 340 residential units.

At the meeting, it had strong support.

Of the 20 people who testified before the Hawaii Community Development Authority, 19 were in favor.

“We know there’s a great percentage of animal owners in Kakaako now,” said Matt Malta, who owns Alii Animal hospital, which has a clinic in Kakaako.

“The environment and the community has made it very easy to own pets and still live in a condo environment. We think that it’s gonna be, it’s nearby us, we like the revitalization and the change in the neighborhood.”

In written testimony, one nearby resident opposed the height of a 75-foot parking podium.

A decision from the HCDA isn’t expected until September.

If approved, a timeline for completion is still years away.

Mahana is not the only project in the works for the area.

Pending the state’s approval, developer Howard Hughes is looking to build two mixed-used condos along with retail, and a one-acre community park.

This would be at the site of Ward Centre at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street.

The towers will include about 400 units from one-bed to five-bedroom homes.

Construction is expected to provide about 800 jobs and create $70 million in state tax revenue.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.