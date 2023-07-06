Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele

Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:18 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating three suspects accused of blatantly stealing clothing from an Old Navy store in Waikele.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of the incident that happened on May 30.

Officials said three women worked together to hide the goods in their shoulder bags, and even stuffed clothing into a large trash bag.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door

Latest News

Honolulu police lights
2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi
MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Investigation underway after possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest
Sunrise News Roundup (July 6, 2023)