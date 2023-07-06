Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating three suspects accused of blatantly stealing clothing from an Old Navy store in Waikele.

Police released surveillance video on Wednesday of the incident that happened on May 30.

Officials said three women worked together to hide the goods in their shoulder bags, and even stuffed clothing into a large trash bag.

If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

