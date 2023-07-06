BelVita breakfast sandwiches recalled over peanut allergy concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A few varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are being recalled because of a possible peanut contamination.

Mondelez Global LLC is recalling two varieties of its BelVita breakfast sandwich products because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact during manufacturing.

Currently, there have been three unconfirmed reports of allergic reactions to peanuts from the recalled products.

The recalled varieties of BelVita sandwiches include “dark chocolate creme” and “cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme.” The expiration dates that were recalled are all dates prior to and including Feb. 25, 2024.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products.

No other BelVita or Mondelez Global LLC products are included in or affected by this recall.

If owned, consumers who have a peanut allergy should discard any of the products above.

Recalled BelVita products to be aware of:

BelVita breakfast sandwich: Dark chocolate creme variety 8.08 oz. carton. UPC: 0 44000 04328 5. 14.08 oz. carton. UPC: 0 44000 05723 7. 1 lb. 5.12 oz. carton. UPC: 0 44000 05861 6. 2 lb. 12 oz. carton. UPC: 0 44000 04602 6. 1.76 oz. pouch. UPC: 0 44000 04070 3.

BelVita breakfast sandwich: Cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme variety 8.8 oz. carton. UPC: 0 44000 06304 7. 1.76 oz. pouch. UPC: 0 44000 06370 2.



