Apparent bomb threat AirDropped midflight forces Maui-bound plane to divert to Oakland

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland on Monday after an alleged bomb threat was AirDropped to passengers aboard the aircraft.

The FAA confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Thursday that there was a security incident on board Flight 3316.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the Boeing 737 was diverted nearly 2 hours after departing from Las Vegas.

A flight attendant and others onboard reportedly got a threatening picture on their phone of a possible bomb in the plane.

One Maui resident said the pilot announced that they were landing in Oakland due to a mechanical issue but a sheriff’s officer boarded the plane upon landing.

Canines search the cabin and passengers had to leave all luggage behind.

We’re told no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

