Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After 18-year career, Michelle Wie West begins last pro golf event in California

Michelle Wie West hits from the 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf...
Michelle Wie West hits from the 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 18 years in the LPGA Tour, Michelle Wie West will call it a career, announcing that the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach will be her last pro event.

Although Wie West alluded to retirement plans once she had children, she still competed in the LPGA Tour as a mother. However, she has not played a full LPGA Tour since 2018.

Wie West first caught the professional golf world by surprise at the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii, when she shot 72-68, marginally missing the cut by one. She was only a ninth grader at Punahou School.

Ten years later, Wie West achieved one of many career highlights, winning the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in 2014.

She will conclude her career at the same competition.

Before Wie West takes her final swings in California, competitors and family members gave her a special sendoff, including a video lookback of her career.

Most of all, Wie West is remembered for her signature boldness, which has been a source of inspiration for youth female golfers alike.

“I hope I can teach other girls to just be bold. Don’t care about, you know, failures and mistakes because it’s going to happen. You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right,” Wie West said, upon her retirement.

Wie West’s farewell tour, the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, begins on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Honolulu police officer in custody after allegedly fleeing arrest
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone

Latest News

Investigation launched after Maui hunters find human remains wrapped in plastic
On Oahu's North Shore, get up close and personal with sharks
Hawaii parents pass slang knowledge ‘vibe check,’ survey says
A few varieties of Belvita breakfast sandwiches are being recalled because of a possible peanut...
BelVita breakfast sandwiches recalled over peanut allergy concerns
Van’s International Foods is recalling certain packages of their frozen gluten-free waffles...
Van’s gluten-free waffles recalled for containing undeclared wheat allergen