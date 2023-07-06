After 18-year career, Michelle Wie West begins last pro golf event in California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 18 years in the LPGA Tour, Michelle Wie West will call it a career, announcing that the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach will be her last pro event.

Although Wie West alluded to retirement plans once she had children, she still competed in the LPGA Tour as a mother. However, she has not played a full LPGA Tour since 2018.

Wie West first caught the professional golf world by surprise at the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii, when she shot 72-68, marginally missing the cut by one. She was only a ninth grader at Punahou School.

Ten years later, Wie West achieved one of many career highlights, winning the U.S. Women’s Open Championship in 2014.

She will conclude her career at the same competition.

Before Wie West takes her final swings in California, competitors and family members gave her a special sendoff, including a video lookback of her career.

Most of all, Wie West is remembered for her signature boldness, which has been a source of inspiration for youth female golfers alike.

“I hope I can teach other girls to just be bold. Don’t care about, you know, failures and mistakes because it’s going to happen. You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right,” Wie West said, upon her retirement.

Wie West’s farewell tour, the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, begins on Thursday.

