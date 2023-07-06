Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men are being hospitalized after being brutally attacked with a machete in Kalihi during the overnight hours on Thursday, officials said.

Honolulu police responded to a robbery call around 12:15 a.m. on Linapuni Street.

Officials said two men, ages 53 and 43, were attacked by multiple assailants. One suspect used a machete.

According to authorities, it was reported that after the assault, the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Emergency medical services said paramedics treated the two victims for serious injuries.

One man suffered severe lacerations to his head and back, and another man had contusions to his head and a cut to his arm, officials said.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, pending investigation and the suspect is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door

Latest News

MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Investigation underway after possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest
Sunrise News Roundup (July 6, 2023)
Moderate to locally breezy trades will focus showers on windward areas.
First Alert Forecast: More passing showers riding in on the trade winds