2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men are being hospitalized after being brutally attacked with a machete in Kalihi during the overnight hours on Thursday, officials said.

Honolulu police responded to a robbery call around 12:15 a.m. on Linapuni Street.

Officials said two men, ages 53 and 43, were attacked by multiple assailants. One suspect used a machete.

According to authorities, it was reported that after the assault, the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene.

Emergency medical services said paramedics treated the two victims for serious injuries.

One man suffered severe lacerations to his head and back, and another man had contusions to his head and a cut to his arm, officials said.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, pending investigation and the suspect is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated.

