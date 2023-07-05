UH-Manoa digitizes rare 200-year-old Japanese scrolls for worldwide access

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students and scholars at the University of Hawaii at Manoa now have access to two rare 200-year-old Japanese scrolls, with the help of their state-of-the-art digitization lab.

The Geigyo ranshoroku — which translates to, “a simple overview of whaling” — depicts the entire process of whale hunting during Japan’s Edo period. The two scrolls were created in 1819 and were gifted to the University of Hawaii in 2020.

Since their bestowment to the university, the scrolls had been only viewable in-person and by appointment in the library’s Asia Collection. Then, in 2021, the University of Hawaii at Manoa library began its digitization project of the scrolls.

With the scrolls spanning 39 feet and 35 feet, respectively, this digitization project was the most challenging the university has worked on to date. However, the library’s recent upgrades of its digitization lab in August 2022 have benefitted this project, enabling today’s viewers of the scroll to see a remarkable level of detail.

“If you zoom close enough, you can see the brush strokes in the pigment, the grain of the paper and accumulated damage over the past two hundred years,” said University of Hawaii at Manoa Librarian Clem Guthro.

Now equipped with high-quality imaging tools, the university can continue to make more facets of cultural history accessible to the world.

“With the library’s many treasures throughout its collections and archives, including historical and rare documents, manuscripts, photographs, maps and artworks, we now have what can easily be considered one of the best cultural digitization labs in the state,” said Guthro.

The library’s next endeavor will be to digitize 400 volumes of Korean material from its Asia Collection.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.