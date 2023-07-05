Tributes
Report: Despite cooling housing market, Oahu rents continue to soar

FILE/Honolulu skyline
FILE/Honolulu skyline
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state needs to follow through on its big push for affordable housing to have any chance of lowering rents.

That’s according to housing consultant Ricky Cassiday, who recently wrapped up a report that shows rents are continuing to rise despite a cooling housing market.

“There will only be slowdowns in rents if people start leaving,” Cassiday said.

During the past five years, average studio rents in Honolulu are up 25% to more than $1,600 a month while four-bedroom apartments are up 22% to nearly $3,700.

Cassiday blamed the problem on the lack of supply and delays in construction of affordable and low-income housing, including the state’s stalled plans to redevelop Mayor Wright Housing.

Plans to build an 800-unit senior, affordable housing project at the Hawaii Public Housing Authority’s Kalihi office are also delayed.

“We really haven’t been very successful in building affordable housing and we don’t really allow much market rate,” added Justin Tyndall, associate professor with the University of Hawaii’s Economic Research Organization.

“I think the end result has been, we haven’t really built much housing at all.”

On Monday, Gov. Josh Green addressed those concerns by announcing that the state will invest $6.6 billion over the next 10 years to build affordable and low-income housing.

The governor also said the state will re-start the Mayor Wright redevelopment project.

“Our plan is to build 10,880 units — the largest public housing authority move that we’re aware of in the country,” said Green.

“This brings down the pressure on inventory elsewhere. It should bring prices down.”

