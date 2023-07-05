Tributes
Participants lace up for 21st annual ‘Freedom Run’ from epilepsy in Kailua

Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii "Freedom Run" 2023
Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii "Freedom Run" 2023(Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:16 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of participants celebrated the July Fourth holiday by working up a sweat at the 21st annual “Freedom Run” in Kailua.

They were also walking to take action in the fight for seizure freedom.

The fun run is a major fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii in their mission to provide support for those who suffer from brain disorder.

One main goal of the foundation is to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save more lives.

Funds raised through the run will help to increase epilepsy education, seizure recognition, first aid training and advocacy.

The event was open to walkers or those who wanted to compete in a timed 5K or 10K race.

