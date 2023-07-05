Participants lace up for 21st annual ‘Freedom Run’ from epilepsy in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of participants celebrated the July Fourth holiday by working up a sweat at the 21st annual “Freedom Run” in Kailua.

They were also walking to take action in the fight for seizure freedom.

The fun run is a major fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii in their mission to provide support for those who suffer from brain disorder.

One main goal of the foundation is to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save more lives.

Funds raised through the run will help to increase epilepsy education, seizure recognition, first aid training and advocacy.

The event was open to walkers or those who wanted to compete in a timed 5K or 10K race.

