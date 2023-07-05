Tributes
Torched portable toilets, smashed sinks, mud bogged fields; Vandalism is becoming an state-wide problem for Hawaii parks

They are asking the public to be on the lookout.
The problem is island wide.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials are begging vandals to stop destroying public parks facilities and asking park users to be on the lookout.

“I get incident reports pretty much daily about various forms of vandalism throughout our park system here on Maui, and it’s quite disheartening,” said Maui County Parks Director Pat McCall.

McCall says the problem is island wide.

He said a portable toilet was burnt to the ground at Kanaha Beach Park in Kahului in March.

Less than a week later, a toilet was shattered at Keokea Park in Kula.

Three weeks later, mud bogging ruined a field at Central Maui Regional Sports Complex in Maui Lani.

A month later, a sink was busted at Kepaniwai Park in Wailuku.

Two other portable toilets burnt to ash a month later at Kanaha Beach Park.

Three days later, a sink was also destroyed at Kanaha Beach Park.

And just this past weekend, someone burnt the Maui High School Park field.

McCall says the ongoing damage has cost tens of thousands of dollars just for repairs.

“Not only is it the monetary damage that occurs, which is quite extensive, but it’s the amount of ruining the experience of others who use the parks here,” he said.

Haiku resident JoAnn Kee Chong calls the acts of vandalism unfair.

“We all work to make ends meet, and when you take our tax monies, and it goes for everything else but what it’s supposed to go for because of damages caused, I don’t think that’s fair,” she said.

McCall says there has been an uptick in cases since school has been out. He wants to raise awareness in hopes it will be stopped.

“When our parks personnel who worked really hard trying to keep things up, when they’re spending their time cleaning up graffiti, or damage or repairing pieces that, you know, they were fine the day before. That’s just taking away time from doing regular maintenance work that would be much more beneficial for the overall health of our parks,” McCall said.

Kihei resident Sean Aquino said the community needs to work together to help stop it.

“If you see something, say something. It’s our community. We like to see our kids out here. They play and enjoy the parks, and it’s unfortunate that these things are happening, and we see these things going on,” he said.

So far, there have been no arrests.

If you have any information or see someone vandalizing property, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

