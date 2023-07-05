Locals and tourists join to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual Macfarlane Regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of locals and tourists gathered along Waikiki Beach to celebrate the world’s oldest annual outrigger canoe race.

Fourth of July marks the Walter J. Macfarlane Memorial Canoe Regatta, a holiday tradition dating back to 1943. It is the only wave race on the schedule of the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association.

Over 2,000 paddlers from Oahu competed in the regatta, representing numerous canoe clubs across the island. The regatta hosted 42 different events with paddlers as young as under 12 years to adults.

It is one of the first paddling events on the island to have reached pre-pandemic levels.

“Last year, it was kind of hesitant, and we were really getting back into paddling, so rounds were smaller. But now, this year, everything’s full-blown,” said Hui Lanakila paddler Kristi Lowry.

Every year, the Outrigger Canoe Club hosts the namesake regatta in honor of their late president, Walter J. Macfarlane. In addition to the races, souvenirs were also sold at the event to benefit the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation.

Oahu paddlers are grateful to spend their holiday at the crowded, tourist-dense Waikiki beach, a rare venue for a local celebration.

“We really look forward to being able to come down here and enjoy Waikiki, where a lot of us locals don’t get to come out to really enjoy ourselves. We come down and celebrate the Fourth of July, and it means a lot for us to do that,” said Lowry.

Among the top finishers today were the Outrigger Canoe Club, Lanikai Canoe Club, and Hui Nalu.

Results for the Macfarlane Regatta can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.