Kaneohe keiki’s iconic mullet hairdo shines in nationwide competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check out the luxurious locks of Ezekiel Arita of Kaneohe.

Arita is competing against dozens of other children with the iconic mullet hairstyle, also known as “business in the front and a party in the back.”

Arita is in the one through four age division.

His bio says his hair has a mind of its own

Voting opens later this month; check out the link here.

A panel of judges will also weigh in, critiquing length, style, uniqueness, and showmanship.

