Honolulu police arrest man suspected in machete attack in Haleiwa

HPD/File image
HPD/File image(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 43-year-old man suspected in a machete attack in Haleiwa Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m.

HPD said the suspect struck the victim several times with a machete, causing injuries to the victim’s forehead, shoulder and cheek.

No word yet on the victim’s condition but police say he’s a 41-year-old man.

The man was arrested about an hour after the attack. He remains in custody pending investigation.

The motive remains unclear at this time.

This story may be updated.

