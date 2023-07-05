Honolulu police arrest man suspected in machete attack in Haleiwa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 43-year-old man suspected in a machete attack in Haleiwa Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m.

HPD said the suspect struck the victim several times with a machete, causing injuries to the victim’s forehead, shoulder and cheek.

No word yet on the victim’s condition but police say he’s a 41-year-old man.

The man was arrested about an hour after the attack. He remains in custody pending investigation.

The motive remains unclear at this time.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.