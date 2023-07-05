Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hokulea sets sail on Alaskan Journey; Anchors in Metlakatla for welcome potluck

This was the departure ceremony in Wrangell last week before the Hokulea sailed to Ketchikan.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRANGELL, AK (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a heartfelt departure ceremony, Alaska Natives bid farewell to the Hokulea as it embarked on its journey from Wrangell to Ketchikan last week.

Monday, the crew left Ketchikan yesterday and are now docked in Metlakatla for two days.

Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on 4-year journey circumnavigating the Pacific

The docking allowed the crew to engage with the local community and participate in a warm welcome potluck. The spread included delectable dishes such as smoked salmon, fish stew, herring egg salad, and wild asparagus salad.

During their stay in Metlakatla, the crew members have been giving presentations, navigation techniques, and sending messages to loved ones.

Noland Keaulana, a crew member of the Hokulea, took a moment to express his gratitude saying, “I’d like to give a shoutout to my family back at home; my wife, my kids, grandpa grandma, rest of the family.”

Another crew member, Dino Miranda, echoed the sentiment: “I’d also like to give a shoutout to my son Kaniela and my wife back in Hawaii. I miss them, and we’re on our way home.”

Hydaburg on Prince Wales Island, with a population of 378, is the next destination for the Hokulea crew.

The journey from Metlakatla to Hydaburg is estimated to take around 12 hours.

To keep track of the Hokulea’s progress, visit the official website here, which provides real-time updates and insights into the voyage.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
A civil lawsuit filed on the behalf of the victim accuses Lelah doctor of targeting the most...
Hawaii psychologist indicted on sex crimes accused of targeting most vulnerable children

Latest News

Kaneohe keiki’s iconic mullet hairdo shines in nationwide competition
Kaneohe keiki’s iconic mullet hairdo shines in nationwide competition
Hawaii Air National Guard unit participates in centennial celebration of aerial refueling
Hawaii Air National Guard unit participates in centennial celebration of aerial refueling
The problem is island wide.
Vandalism is becoming an state-wide problem for Hawaii parks
Locals and tourists join to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual Macfarlane Regatta
Locals and tourists join to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual Macfarlane Regatta