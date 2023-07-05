Hokulea sets sail on Alaskan Journey; Anchors in Metlakatla for welcome potluck

WRANGELL, AK (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a heartfelt departure ceremony, Alaska Natives bid farewell to the Hokulea as it embarked on its journey from Wrangell to Ketchikan last week.

Monday, the crew left Ketchikan yesterday and are now docked in Metlakatla for two days.

Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on 4-year journey circumnavigating the Pacific

The docking allowed the crew to engage with the local community and participate in a warm welcome potluck. The spread included delectable dishes such as smoked salmon, fish stew, herring egg salad, and wild asparagus salad.

During their stay in Metlakatla, the crew members have been giving presentations, navigation techniques, and sending messages to loved ones.

Noland Keaulana, a crew member of the Hokulea, took a moment to express his gratitude saying, “I’d like to give a shoutout to my family back at home; my wife, my kids, grandpa grandma, rest of the family.”

Another crew member, Dino Miranda, echoed the sentiment: “I’d also like to give a shoutout to my son Kaniela and my wife back in Hawaii. I miss them, and we’re on our way home.”

Hydaburg on Prince Wales Island, with a population of 378, is the next destination for the Hokulea crew.

The journey from Metlakatla to Hydaburg is estimated to take around 12 hours.

To keep track of the Hokulea’s progress, visit the official website here, which provides real-time updates and insights into the voyage.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.