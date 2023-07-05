Tributes
Hawaii residents mark the 4th of July with celebrations and protests

"Not only celebrate fourth of july but my mother and father passed away"
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long before the firework shows, Oahu residents hit the beaches to create their own celebrations.

For some, Tuesday was a celebration of the nation’s independence. For others, it was a day to highlight Hawaiian history, and for one Kapolei family, it was a day to remember loved ones.

The Kila ohana parked at Kailua Beach at 4:30 a.m.

Kris Kila Scott says both of her parents passed away on the 4th of July. Her mom Loretta, in 2007 from cancer

After that, her Dad, Paul, suffered a stroke that left him on life support; the family chose the same day in 2012 to let him go.

Their ashes were scattered at Kailua Beach.

“It feels lovely because this is where we let them go. We get to enjoy, make memories and feel them in the ocean,” said Kila Scott.

At Pu’uhonua O Wailupe, in East Oahu, some native Hawaiians marked the holiday by flying the Hawaii flag to acknowledge the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom in 1893.

On Oahu’s south shore, there was plenty of food at Ala Moana Beach Park but no fireworks as the mall held off for a fourth year in a row, but beachgoers didn’t seem to mind.

“Actually, when you come out here and set up, this is more like bringing family together and friends, you know, and the thing is, it brings us not only closer to the island but to everyone else, even if you’re not family,” said Ida Peppers who was the beach with her family.

The United States of America is now 247 years old. Much like the country, the celebrations are diverse and filled with different meanings.

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins