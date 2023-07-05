Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Happy birthday, SPAM! Hawaii’s beloved canned meat turns 86

SPAM
SPAM(Courtesy: SPAM)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii staple canned meat “SPAM” turns 86 this Wednesday!

It’s name emerged during a New Year’s Eve party in 1936.

The inventor, Jay Hormel named his “canned ham creation” after spice and ham.

According to SPAM’s website, their products are sold in 48 different countries around the world, but guess what? Hawaii brings in sales of 7 million cans per year, ranking No.1 in SPAM consumption.

It’s no surprise that Hawaii’s largest festival is none other than the “Spam Jam.”

There are at least 11 different varieties of SPAM that were curated over time:

  • SPAM Classic
  • SPAM Lite
  • SPAM 25% Less Sodium
  • SPAM Maple Flavored
  • SPAM with Real HORMEL Bacon
  • SPAM Oven Roasted Turkey
  • SPAM Hickory Smoke Flavored
  • SPAM Hot and Spicy
  • SPAM Jalapeno
  • SPAM Teriyaki
  • SPAM with Tocino Seasoning

Spam’s website says Hawaii’s love for the canned meat began during World War II when the company shipped more than 100 million pounds of Spam to soldiers.

Since then, Spam has become a local must-have. It’s even served at fast-food joints like McDonald’s and Zippy’s or at your local breakfast spot.

For some SPAM recipe ideas, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Epilepsy Foundation of Hawaii "Freedom Run" 2023
Participants lace up for 21st annual ‘Freedom Run’ from epilepsy in Kailua
HPD/File image
Honolulu police arrest man suspected in machete attack in Haleiwa
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Trade wind conditions dominate the week
The problem is island wide.
Officials: Vandalism is becoming a statewide problem for Hawaii parks