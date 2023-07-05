Governor signs new bills aimed at protecting agriculture, combatting climate change

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed several new bills into law on Wednesday in an effort to protect the local agricultural systems and work to combat the detrimental effects of climate change.

The first set of bills will support local agriculture by appropriating funds to Department of Agriculture projects, controlling invasive species, increasing pesticide fines and more.

For example, one bill, SB833, aims to aid Wahiawa’s irrigation system. The bill provides funding to repair and secure Wahiawa’s irrigation system so that it can supply water to local farmers in Wahiawa, Haleiwa and Waialua.

Another bill, SB1552, appropriates $500,000 to the Department of Land and Natural Resources to help control an invasive species in Hawaii, fire ants. These species have infested agricultural lands and farms and damaged many crops, including one of Hawaii’s most famous crops: coffee.

Lawmakers and agricultural representatives pointed to an increase in support to local agriculture from Gov. Green’s administration. However, they noted that there were still some crucial bills not passed in the past legislative session. In particular, there was an urge for more legislative support to combat invasive species.

“We need more money, more combat to invasive species. They’re not only damaging their agriculture but our fragile ecosystems,” said Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto.

The second set of bills seek to improve energy efficiency, clean transportation, and combat the effects of sea level rise.

Altogether, these measures prioritize long-term sustainability in Hawaii.

Currently, Green has signed the first slate of bills and is expected to sign the second set in a separate event later Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.