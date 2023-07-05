Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Governor signs new bills aimed at protecting agriculture, combatting climate change

Gov. Josh Green signed several new bills into law on Wednesday in an effort to protect the...
Gov. Josh Green signed several new bills into law on Wednesday in an effort to protect the local agricultural systems and work to combat the detrimental effects of climate change.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele and Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed several new bills into law on Wednesday in an effort to protect the local agricultural systems and work to combat the detrimental effects of climate change.

The first set of bills will support local agriculture by appropriating funds to Department of Agriculture projects, controlling invasive species, increasing pesticide fines and more.

For example, one bill, SB833, aims to aid Wahiawa’s irrigation system. The bill provides funding to repair and secure Wahiawa’s irrigation system so that it can supply water to local farmers in Wahiawa, Haleiwa and Waialua.

Another bill, SB1552, appropriates $500,000 to the Department of Land and Natural Resources to help control an invasive species in Hawaii, fire ants. These species have infested agricultural lands and farms and damaged many crops, including one of Hawaii’s most famous crops: coffee.

Lawmakers and agricultural representatives pointed to an increase in support to local agriculture from Gov. Green’s administration. However, they noted that there were still some crucial bills not passed in the past legislative session. In particular, there was an urge for more legislative support to combat invasive species.

“We need more money, more combat to invasive species. They’re not only damaging their agriculture but our fragile ecosystems,” said Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto.

The second set of bills seek to improve energy efficiency, clean transportation, and combat the effects of sea level rise.

Altogether, these measures prioritize long-term sustainability in Hawaii.

Currently, Green has signed the first slate of bills and is expected to sign the second set in a separate event later Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

The City and County of Honolulu recently made a big change to a popular Oahu hiking trail.
To address safety concerns, city replaces WWII-era platform at top of Koko Head
Students and scholars at the University of Hawaii at Manoa now have access to two rare...
UH-Manoa digitizes rare 200-year-old Japanese scrolls for worldwide access
File image: Illegal aerial fireworks seen over Honolulu in 2018.
Police: 20-year-old man dead after fireworks incident in Kailua-Kona
Passengers board the city's rail system.
The Debrief: With Skyline in full operation, lawmakers discuss ‘pivotal moment in Hawaii history’