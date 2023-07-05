Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Trade wind conditions dominate the week

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Very little change is expected in the prevailing weather pattern, with moderate to locally breezy trade winds bringing low clouds and light isolated to scattered showers for windward and mauka areas into the coming week.

Leeward areas of Hawaii Island will see the usual afternoon clouds and possible pop-up showers.

There will be some minor variations in the pattern. An upper level disturbance currently northwest of Kauai is forecast to move eastward over the state Wednesday night into Thursday, but the net effect will be more high clouds streaming overhead.

A little later, moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian may reach the islands and bring an increase in windward showers Sunday night through Monday night.

At the beach, surf will remain flat to very small for the next several days. North shores may see a small pulse Friday, with a series of small south to southwest swells bringing some waves to south shores this weekend.

