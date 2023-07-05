Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trade wind conditions dominate the week

Moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather continues.
Moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather continues.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very little change is expected in the prevailing weather pattern, with moderate to locally breezy trade winds bringing low clouds and light isolated to scattered showers for windward and mauka areas into the coming week. Leeward areas of Hawaii Island will see the usual afternoon clouds and possible pop-up showers.

There will be some minor variations in the pattern. An upper level disturbance currently northwest of Kauai is forecast to move eastward over the state Wednesday night into Thursday, but the net effect will be more high clouds streaming overhead.

A little later, moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian may reach the islands and bring an increase in windward showers Sunday night through Monday night.

At the beach, surf will remain flat to very small for the next several days. North shores may see a small pulse either Wednesday or Thursday, with a series of small south to southwest swells bringing some waves to south shores this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Trades will hold through the holiday week
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind weather expected for July Fourth
Moderate to breezy trade winds across local waters through the forecast period.
First Alert Forecast: Moisture from former cyclone ADRIAN into the trade wind flow