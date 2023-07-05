Police: 20-year-old man dead after fireworks incident in Kailua-Kona

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 4th turned deadly on Hawaii Island as a 20-year-old Kailua-Kona man was killed in an apparent fireworks accident.

He’s been identified as Glen John Nakata.

According to Hawaii Island police, officers were called out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a retail parking lot along Kamakaeha Avenue in Kailua-Kona.

When officers got there, Nakata was lying on the ground with a substantial head injury.

Bystanders reported to police that they saw Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when the firework went off. It sent him to the ground where he laid injured.

Emergency crews responded and took him to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

An autopsy has been scheduled and police want any other witnesses to come forward by calling Officer Melani Cline at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253.

Laws for consumer-grade fireworks like fountains and sparklers differ from county to county. Aerial fireworks however are illegal statewide.

