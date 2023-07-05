The Debrief: With Skyline in full operation, lawmakers discuss ‘pivotal moment in Hawaii history’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the city’s rail system having now been open to the public for a little less than a week, state lawmakers discuss how this new form of public transportation will impact their community.

“We’re truly at a pivotal moment in our Hawaii history where rail, Skyline, is really a game changer for communities,” said state Sen. Brandon Elefante, who serves the areas from Aiea to Pearl City.

“We talked about housing, we talked about economic development, and just so much potential. It really will move people.”

Similarly, state Rep. Rachele Lamosao said there has been a lot of excitement in the Waipahu community where many residents are dependent on public transportation.

“Although it’s not the complete project, at least we get to finally use a segment that will be very beneficial to my community,” she said.

The two are freshman state lawmakers. They recently sat down with HNN on “The Debrief” to discuss their role in Hawaii’s Legislature and other top issues in the communities they serve.

When discussing the topic of the rail, Elefante emphasized it’s really about the future of Oahu.

“As freshman lawmakers, we’re not just looking for today, we are looking for tomorrow and the days beyond and how that could impact many people with having a great alternative to not getting into your vehicle driving where you need to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Lamosao’s community there are already plans to develop areas near the Skyline station in Waipahu.

Times Supermarket on Farrington Highway will eventually be demolished to make way for a new 500-plus unit affordable housing complex, and there are also plans to close the Don Quijote in the area.

In reassuring community members of this future development Lamosao said, “We still have nearby grocery stores although it may be a drive or a public transportation-ways away, but I think it’s just now an opportunity for us to rethink how we look at these areas and what we really want there.”

With all this upcoming construction in areas near the Skyline, especially near the Aloha Stadium, one of the big questions now becomes how does the state retain the essence of a community when there is so much development being planned?

“I think with Aloha Stadium, that’s a really critical piece for some big mix-use development,” Elefante said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll get something good to develop that will really transform, but still not lose sight of the history and context of those neighborhoods and not truly displace people and that people can still live there if they chose to.”

Lamosao added that keeping the community engaged in every step of the process is crucial.

“It’s not because we don’t want development. It’s because we love our community so much, we grew up there, so we want our developers to really put themselves in our shoes and put themselves in a position of a community member to really rethink what the needs of our community are,” she said.

