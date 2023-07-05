Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

The problem is island wide.
Torched toilets, cracked sinks: Statewide spate of vandalism at parks prompts alarm
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine; Biden briefed on investigation
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida.
‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers