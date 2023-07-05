Big Island school undergoes $1.27M renovation to address climate concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holualoa Elementary School students and staff will start the school year with an updated look following a $1.27 million renovation project that addresses campus-wide environmental concerns.

Situated at an elevation nearly 1,400 feet above sea level, Holualoa Elementary School is in a damp and humid climate zone, especially vulnerable to mold growth. Recent environmental and safety concerns prompted the Hawaii State Teachers Association to advocate for renovations.

The nine-month renovation project overhauled 16 classrooms and redesigned them with climate control features. Renovations included installing dehumidifiers, replacing tile flooring and repainting classrooms with mold-inhibiting paints.

In addition, 10 other office and work spaces were renovated, covered walkways were powerwashed and new furniture were installed across classrooms. Altogether, the renovation project totaled to approximately $1.27 million.

The renovation project is scheduled to finish before students return for the new school year in August.

