Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Big Island school undergoes $1.27M renovation to address climate concerns

Holualoa Elementary School
Holualoa Elementary School(Hawaii Department of Education)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holualoa Elementary School students and staff will start the school year with an updated look following a $1.27 million renovation project that addresses campus-wide environmental concerns.

Situated at an elevation nearly 1,400 feet above sea level, Holualoa Elementary School is in a damp and humid climate zone, especially vulnerable to mold growth. Recent environmental and safety concerns prompted the Hawaii State Teachers Association to advocate for renovations.

Teachers, parents speak out about ‘disgusting’ mold, infestations at Holualoa Elementary

The nine-month renovation project overhauled 16 classrooms and redesigned them with climate control features. Renovations included installing dehumidifiers, replacing tile flooring and repainting classrooms with mold-inhibiting paints.

In addition, 10 other office and work spaces were renovated, covered walkways were powerwashed and new furniture were installed across classrooms. Altogether, the renovation project totaled to approximately $1.27 million.

The renovation project is scheduled to finish before students return for the new school year in August.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
A civil lawsuit filed on the behalf of the victim accuses Lelah doctor of targeting the most...
Hawaii psychologist indicted on sex crimes accused of targeting most vulnerable children

Latest News

The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
UH's newest building took inspiration from a similar college facility in Utah
Hawaii families hit the shores, enjoying beautiful weather on the July 4 holiday
Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence...
Convicted murderer on trial in Hawaii for 1982 cold case killing