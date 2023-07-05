Tributes
To address safety concerns, city replaces WWII-era platform at top of Koko Head

The entire tramway was recently rebuilt making the sometimes brutal hike a lot safer. A new platform structure has been added to the summit.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu recently made a big change to a popular Oahu hiking trail.

The World War II-era platform at the top of the trail was taken down and replaced with a new structure that was completed on Friday.

That new steel structure was designed for safe viewing.

It’s part of a big effort to give this hiking trail some much needed little TLC.

“The old structure that was here, that was the top of the radar station from the World War II era,” said city Department of Parks Department spokesperson Nate Serota. “It really wasn’t meant for people to stand on top of it, much less having people enjoying the view, so we wanted to remove that because it was a safety issue.”

Serota said the platform is smaller — about 71 square feet, compared to the old platform that was around 100 square feet.

The work on the path over the last year as well as the platform removal and replacement was done with help from the community group the Kokonut Koalition.

“They decided to tear it down because it was dangerous, and we said, ‘OK, well, why not put something else up and then not just leave it an empty space?’ And they did,” said Lena Haapala, of Kokonut Koalition. “And it’s, you know, it’s nice, and it’s small, but you can still get a view.”

