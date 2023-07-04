Tributes
Visiting the Hawaii State Capitol? Prepare to walk through metal detectors first

To increase safety, metal detectors will make its way to Hawaii’s State Capitol next week.
To increase safety, metal detectors will make its way to Hawaii’s State Capitol next week.(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s State Capitol building has a unique open design, welcoming to visitors and staff alike.

But security is ramping up in the coming weeks as the Hawaii will join 37 other state capitols in incorporating metal detectors into their security measures. The new safeguard begins July 10.

New metal detection equipment will be installed at three entrances: The two street-level elevators, and one at the basement-level entrance.

Officials say this move is aimed at protecting a space meant for everyone.

“This added layer of security is a step forward that will make the State Capitol a safer place for all,” said Department of Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

Arekat Pacific Security, Inc. will be installing the metal detection equipment for Hawaii’s Capitol throughout the next week. However, officials say that metal detectors won’t be the only security measure in place.

State sheriffs will continue to respond to calls for assistance and law enforcement patrol will remain present in and around the capitol building.

Comptroller Keith Regan, who leads the Department of Accounting and General Services, added that, “Installing and operating this new equipment will allow us to efficiently and effectively conduct screening at the Capitol with the goal of improving security.”

