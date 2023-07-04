Tributes
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say

A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say. (Source: J Cesar Sauceda/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) - A family’s recent trip to Mexico nearly turned deadly.

According to the Sauceda family, their 6-year-old child plunged about 40 feet from a zip line during their visit last week to an adventure park.

Video of the ordeal was shared by the boy’s brother, J Cesar Sauceda.

The young boy can be seen sliding across the zip line accompanied by an adult. When they appear to be approaching the end, they stop moving and the boy suddenly falls.

Luckily, the child survived after he fell into a lake and was able to be rescued.

“I hadn’t had time to thank God first for saving my brother from this apparent accident produced by the bad team both staff and zipline,” Sauceda wrote next to his shared video.

The boy fell after his harness broke, according to reports. And bystanders were able to get him to safety after falling into the water.

“Thanks to all my friends who have been concerned about my brother. Today, my brother is in his school enjoying the day, thank God,” Sauceda wrote.

The incident reportedly took place at Expedición Amazonia, an adventure park in Monterrey, Mexico.

“Bad service, bad installation, and above all bad training of the staff,” Sauceda said. “I hope this serves as an experience to improve the whole place.”

The adventure park did not immediately comment on the situation, according to reports.

