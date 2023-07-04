Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

VIDEO: Georgia deputy pulls driver from burning car

By Dal Cannady and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia sheriff’s deputy is being credited with saving a driver’s life after a fiery crash.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor coming to a woman’s rescue Saturday evening. The deputy got called to Highway 46 on a report that a car had gone off the road and into the woods, WTOC reports.

Body camera footage shows when Taylor arrived, there were smoke and flames under the woman’s car. The deputy smashed the window and told the driver to get out.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, whose name has not been released, was having a medical emergency and seemed groggy when Taylor tried to help her.

Taylor quickly pulled the woman out of the car, getting her to safety before it fully caught fire. The rescue and fire happened in less than five minutes.

While Taylor shied away from the attention, Candler County Sheriff John Miles spoke about the deputy’s heroic efforts.

“Sgt. Taylor responded the way we hope we all would respond to a critical situation just like that,” Miles said. “People were able to see the job Sgt. Taylor did and the kind of work first responders do all the time.”

Thanks to Taylor’s quick response, the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Fire in Pearl City
Investigation underway after flames rip through 16 vehicles on Oahu

Latest News

A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July...
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with walk reclaiming parade route
Renewed hope to solve 2010 Kauai murder following advancements in DNA testing
Renewed hope to solve 2010 Kauai murder following advancements in DNA testing
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit
Betty and Jerry Huffman celebrated their 60 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows....
Couple married 60 years celebrate true love with vow renewal