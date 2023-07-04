Trial underway for suspect charged with murdering woman in Hawaii more than 40 years ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial is underway on Oahu for a suspect charged with murdering a woman in Hawaii more than 40 years ago.

Thomas Garner, of Florida, is accused of killing 25-year-old Kathy Hicks in 1982.

Her body was found by joggers along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Reports indicated that she had been assaulted and strangled to death.

The cold case was reopened last year after evidence was entered into a national database, connecting Garner’s DNA to the crime.

So far, police, along with forensic and DNA experts, have been called to testify at the trial.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

