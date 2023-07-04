Tributes
Trial underway for suspect charged with murdering woman in Hawaii more than 40 years ago

Authorities say DNA from 61-year-old Thomas Garner of Jacksonville, Florida matched evidence from the scene where 25-year-old Kathy Hick's body was found in 1982.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial is underway on Oahu for a suspect charged with murdering a woman in Hawaii more than 40 years ago.

Thomas Garner, of Florida, is accused of killing 25-year-old Kathy Hicks in 1982.

Her body was found by joggers along Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Reports indicated that she had been assaulted and strangled to death.

The cold case was reopened last year after evidence was entered into a national database, connecting Garner’s DNA to the crime.

So far, police, along with forensic and DNA experts, have been called to testify at the trial.

Garner is already serving a life sentence in Florida for another woman’s murder in 1984.

