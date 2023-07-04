Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State targeting next summer for Falls of Clyde removal

The state is hoping to have the 'Falls of Clyde ' removed from Honolulu Harbor by next summer.
The state is hoping to have the 'Falls of Clyde ' removed from Honolulu Harbor by next summer.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is hoping to have the historic Falls of Clyde removed from Honolulu Harbor by next summer.

The state Department of Transportation will soon be accepting bids for a long-term solution on the vessel, which has been rusting away at Pier 7 for over 15 years.

It’s the world’s last surviving iron-hulled, four-mast full rigged ship, but the state says it’s become a safety hazard. That’s why the state is seeking to remove its historic status to have it taken out of the area.

“Every year during hurricane season we tighten up because we’re concerned about that ship potentially sinking in that area,” said state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “If it lists and it hits the piers or it turns and starts blocking lanes, or even sinks in that location, it has significant impacts to the harbor.”

The Friend of the Falls of Clyde, which owns the ship, is hopeful that whoever ends up winning the bid chooses to preserve the vessel.

“We’re not questioning the historic significance of the vessel at all,” said Dre Kalili, state Harbors Division deputy director. “The de-listing is just a step in the process for us to have the vessel removed through a contracted service.”

Sniffen adds the ideal scenario is that this process is finalized before June 2024 and a state-selected contractor is able to move forward with operations once an environmental assessment is completed.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody

Latest News

Linda Johnson & Steven Burke
‘Deliberate indifference’: Suit alleges officer failed to act in fatal beating outside police station
“We lived in military housing. They should have protected us.”
DOH report sheds new light on illnesses reported even before 2021 Red Hill fuel spill
Investigation underway after flames rip through 16 vehicles on Oahu
DC Roundup: What you need to know about the latest Supreme Court rulings