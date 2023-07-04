State targeting next summer for Falls of Clyde removal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is hoping to have the historic Falls of Clyde removed from Honolulu Harbor by next summer.

The state Department of Transportation will soon be accepting bids for a long-term solution on the vessel, which has been rusting away at Pier 7 for over 15 years.

It’s the world’s last surviving iron-hulled, four-mast full rigged ship, but the state says it’s become a safety hazard. That’s why the state is seeking to remove its historic status to have it taken out of the area.

“Every year during hurricane season we tighten up because we’re concerned about that ship potentially sinking in that area,” said state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “If it lists and it hits the piers or it turns and starts blocking lanes, or even sinks in that location, it has significant impacts to the harbor.”

The Friend of the Falls of Clyde, which owns the ship, is hopeful that whoever ends up winning the bid chooses to preserve the vessel.

“We’re not questioning the historic significance of the vessel at all,” said Dre Kalili, state Harbors Division deputy director. “The de-listing is just a step in the process for us to have the vessel removed through a contracted service.”

Sniffen adds the ideal scenario is that this process is finalized before June 2024 and a state-selected contractor is able to move forward with operations once an environmental assessment is completed.

