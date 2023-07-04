Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

For some, test of rail-bus connections ends with disappointment

City transportation officials have worked hard to coordinate opening of the Skyline rail system with local bus routes.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City transportation officials have worked hard to coordinate opening of the Skyline rail system with local bus routes.

But some areas are still out of reach for rapid transit.

Hawaii News Now reporter Daryl Huff tested the connections by trying to get to his home in Makakilo from the television station in Kalihi.

First, there was a hike to the nearest bus stop: A narrow strip of asphalt on Nimitz Highway near the Kalihi Street intersection. The Route 20 bus on Monday was about 10 minutes behind schedule.

SPECIAL SECTION: Honolulu Rail

The ride fell further behind schedule with traffic at the airport and a stop at Pearl Harbor.

Kurt Anders was also on the bus, seeking the same answers.

“I was trying to find out if basically I could get on the rail and the bus and take less time in the commute,” Anders said. “But it seems to be not because I have to transfer. I used to take one bus before.”

The Route 20 bus took almost 45 minutes just to get to the rail station at Halawa.

City Deputy Transportation Director Jon Nouchi recommended apps like Google or Apple Maps.

“We put all of our real time information out there. And the technology apps come in, they grab that information and package it for trip planning,” Nouchi said.

The rail line Monday was crowded but still moved like clockwork, taking precisely 20 minutes to reach the station at UH West Oahu. But there, this Makakilo commuter found more disappointment.

The Route 461, the only one that serves upper Makakilo from the rail station, was half an hour away.

“Our hillside neighborhoods don’t see as frequent services,” Nouchi said, adding that density of population drives decisions about route schedules.

“As ridership grows and you know, the needs change, we will always look at the demand out there.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody

Latest News

Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Maui restaurant closes after 2 months; chef sheds light on challenges competing with fast-food chains
Linda Johnson & Steven Burke
‘Deliberate indifference’: Suit alleges officer failed to act in fatal beating outside police station
The state is hoping to have the 'Falls of Clyde ' removed from Honolulu Harbor by next summer.
State targeting next summer for Falls of Clyde removal
“We lived in military housing. They should have protected us.”
DOH report sheds new light on illnesses reported even before 2021 Red Hill fuel spill