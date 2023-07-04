Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Shooting after local festival leaves three dead and eight injured in Texas, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:56 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say three people were killed and eight people were injured when gunfire erupted following a local festival.

The shooting in Fort Worth happened Monday night in the Como neighborhood in the city’s southwest. WFAA, citing police, reports the shooting occurred just hours after the end of the neighborhood’s annual ComoFest.

The report said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. It was also unclear how many people may have opened fire.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Fire in Pearl City
Investigation underway after flames rip through 16 vehicles on Oahu
After several major surgeries and unceasing prayers, the mother of a 17-year-old girl...
‘We thank God’: After multiple surgeries, teen shot in head to be discharged from ICU

Latest News

Officer talks about scene where fifth victim was found
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney,...
7 injured in turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight to Australia