Renewed hope to solve 2010 Kauai murder following advancements in DNA testing

It’s been 13 years since a Kauai woman failed to show up to work one summer day.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been 13 years since a Kauai woman failed to show up to work one summer day.

57-year-old Amber Jackson disappeared on June 23, 2010.

(Image: Amber Jackson/File)
(Image: Amber Jackson/File)

Her beaten body was found just over a week later.

The “Amber Jackson Justice Group” says Kauai police told them detectives are hoping recent advancements in DNA technology will crack the case.

13 years after pig hunters found Amber Jackson’s body in a Kealia ravine, her killer remains elusive.

But loved ones are hoping that will soon change.

“It seemed like this case went cold, and we are just excited to hear that the KPD is reopening her case,” said Teri Ceplo, a close friend of Amber Jackson.

Ceplo says she has been in close communication with a new detective that took over the case last year.

“It sounds like there are new advancements in DNA testing and that they are going to use that on the evidence they’ve had in their possession,” explained Ceplo. “All those add up to we’re very hopeful. More hopeful than we have been in 13 years.”

Jackson was 57, worked for the teachers union, and had no kids. But was close to her nephew, Matt Alexander.

“There’s nothing’s too small; nothing’s too irrelevant. If you have anything that could possibly help this case, we want to hear it. And the Kauai Police Department wants to hear it too,” said Matt Jackson.

There is a $20,000 reward for information about the case.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300.

