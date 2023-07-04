Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photographer captured what looks like a movie monster come to life at the summit of Kilauea last month.

Far from the usual Madam Pele sighting — Photographer Warren Fintz captured photos at Halemaumau Crater that almost appear to show a “face” within the lava, or at least two eyes and a mouth.

The occurrence has drawn comparisons to the lava demon Te Kā from Disney’s Moana.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.