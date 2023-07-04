Tributes
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit

Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit
Mysterious lava formation resembles movie monster at Kilauea summit(Warren Fitz)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:56 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A photographer captured what looks like a movie monster come to life at the summit of Kilauea last month.

Far from the usual Madam Pele sighting — Photographer Warren Fintz captured photos at Halemaumau Crater that almost appear to show a “face” within the lava, or at least two eyes and a mouth.

The occurrence has drawn comparisons to the lava demon Te Kā from Disney’s Moana.

