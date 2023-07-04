Tributes
Man seriously injured following apparent stabbing in Waipahu

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured following an apparent stabbing in Waipahu Monday night.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 10:20 p.m. on the corner of Farrington Highway and Pupukahi Street.

Officials said paramedics treated a man in his 20s for a possible stab wound to his upper torso.

One person have been arrested, Honolulu police said.

No word yet on what may have caused the incident.

This story may be updated.

