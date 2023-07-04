Hawaii scientists use drones to determine age, health of spinner dolphin pods

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii scientists have reached new heights to determine the age and health of dolphin pods.

Researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa are flying drones over local spinner dolphin pods to ensure that their pods have a healthy population.

With support from Dolphin Quest Oahu and the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, researchers developed a novel method to calculate the age of dolphins. Using drone pictures, researchers are able to measure the distance between the blowhole and dorsal fin of dolphins, which indicates their age.

Since healthy dolphin pods contain a certain proportion of newborn, juvenile and adult dolphins, age calculations are crucial for monitoring the species.

Furthermore, these findings enable researchers to detect early signs of population changes among dolphin pods, which can better inform conservation efforts.

The findings of this study will be published next spring.

