Green signs bills to bolster teacher housing, re-tool graduation requirements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor signed four new education measures into law Monday, including one aimed at bolstering affordable housing for teachers.

The new affordable teacher housing is designed to aid in recruiting and retaining educators to work in Hawaii’s public school system amid an ongoing teacher shortage.

Currently, the state is dealing with a shortage of 1,200 teachers.

Another bill signed Monday places kindergarten facilities under the DOE School Facilities Authority, where $200 million in funding will be provided to expand early childhood education access to Hawaii’s keiki.

The third bill signed into law requires the Board of Education to determine whether making computer science a graduation requirement would be in the best interests of public school students and the public.

“Our youth will not only understand these core concepts, but they’ll also have the choice to shape the innovations of the future and have jobs that enable them to afford to stay in Hawaii,” said HawaiiKidsCAN Executive Director David Sun-Miyashiro.

The final bill allows school health assistants to administer medication to public school students with the approval of a health care professional in the state.

At the bill signing, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke expressed the importance of “continuous collaboration” to best support students, educators and their families.

“The acts signed today will not only focus on our youngest learners, but provide economic stability to local families and support the state’s early education workforce,” said Luke.

