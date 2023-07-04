Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Green signs bills to bolster teacher housing, re-tool graduation requirements

Public schools in the state will now receive more resource and funding support after Gov. Josh...
Public schools in the state will now receive more resource and funding support after Gov. Josh Green signed four new education bills into law on Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor signed four new education measures into law Monday, including one aimed at bolstering affordable housing for teachers.

The new affordable teacher housing is designed to aid in recruiting and retaining educators to work in Hawaii’s public school system amid an ongoing teacher shortage.

Currently, the state is dealing with a shortage of 1,200 teachers.

Another bill signed Monday places kindergarten facilities under the DOE School Facilities Authority, where $200 million in funding will be provided to expand early childhood education access to Hawaii’s keiki.

The third bill signed into law requires the Board of Education to determine whether making computer science a graduation requirement would be in the best interests of public school students and the public.

“Our youth will not only understand these core concepts, but they’ll also have the choice to shape the innovations of the future and have jobs that enable them to afford to stay in Hawaii,” said HawaiiKidsCAN Executive Director David Sun-Miyashiro.

The final bill allows school health assistants to administer medication to public school students with the approval of a health care professional in the state.

At the bill signing, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke expressed the importance of “continuous collaboration” to best support students, educators and their families.

“The acts signed today will not only focus on our youngest learners, but provide economic stability to local families and support the state’s early education workforce,” said Luke.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Waipio Uka crash
Suspected DUI driver in critical crash is habitual offender, records reveal
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody

Latest News

Secretary Fudge announces $3.1 billion in funding to fight homelessness across the nation (Isa...
During Hawaii visit, HUD secretary announces $3.1B in new funding to fight homelessness nationwide
Seeking advice at the bus station at UH West Oahu.
For some, test of rail-bus connections ends with disappointment
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Maui restaurant closes after 2 months; chef sheds light on challenges competing with fast-food chains
Linda Johnson & Steven Burke
‘Deliberate indifference’: Suit alleges officer failed to act in fatal beating outside police station