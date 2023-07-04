First Alert Forecast: Moisture from former cyclone ADRIAN into the trade wind flow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds across local waters through the forecast period. Weather around the Hawaiian Islands will remain stable. Expect little change from the current weather pattern into the weekend, except for a forecast trade wind speed bump toward the end of the week. This weekend a few light showers across windward areas, while leeward areas stay mostly dry. Expect increased leeward clouds each afternoon.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 p.m. HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Surf along all shores are expected to remain tiny through Friday. A series of small to moderate south to south-southwest swells are expected starting this weekend and continuing through the first half of next week. North facing shores may see a slight pulse out of the north- northwest Wednesday or Thursday. A larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend, which could produce small surf along north and west facing exposures.

