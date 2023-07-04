First Alert Forecast: Pleasant trade wind weather expected for July Fourth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect little change from the current weather pattern into the weekend, except for a forecast trade wind speed bump toward the end of the week.

Moderate to breezy trade winds across local waters through the forecast period. Weather around the Hawaiian Islands will remain stable.

This weekend a few light showers across windward areas, while leeward areas stay mostly dry. Expect increased leeward clouds each afternoon.

Possible moisture from former storm Adrian may become embedded in the trade wind flow later in the week.

Surf along all shores are expected to remain tiny through Friday. A series of small to moderate south to south-southwest swells are expected starting this weekend and continuing through the first half of next week.

North facing shores may see a slight pulse out of the north- northwest Wednesday or Thursday. A larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend, which could produce small surf along north and west facing exposures.

