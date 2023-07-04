Tributes
During Hawaii visit, HUD secretary announces $3.1B in new funding to fight homelessness nationwide

By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is set to distribute $3.1 billion nationally to combat homelessness starting in July.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announced the new funding availability during her visit to Hawaii on Monday.

Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders experience the highest rate of homelessness of any group in the U.S. at 121 per 10,000 people, according to HUD. While Native Hawaiians made up 19% of the total population in Honolulu County between 2017-2020, they accounted for 41% of the unsheltered population.

The homeless aid will be made available through a competitive grant application process. Fudge said the grant is badly needed as half a million Americans continue to sleep on the streets every night.

She said it’s the largest single-year investment specifically targeting homelessness under the Continuum of Care program, developed by HUD in the mid-1990s to coordinate homelessness assistance programs.

During her visit, Fudge met with Gov. Josh Green, members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation and other dignitaries along with tenants of affordable housing projects across the state.

“We are hopeful that Hawaii and locals here will apply to these resources. We know that Hawaii is the most expensive state to live in … homelessness is a problem, as it is across the country,” Fudge said.

While there is no guarantee that Hawaii will receive any of the $3.1 billion, Fudge said she is optimistic about the state’s landmark $600 million legislation for the Native Hawaiian homestead program.

Green sees homelessness as a health crisis.

“We’re embarking on a methodology where we view homelessness through the health lens,” Green said.

One of Green’s potential proposals for the new federal funding is a recovery village of tiny houses on the Big Island. In these homes, unsheltered individuals can receive health care and wraparound services.

For now, there is no cap on the amount of funding that could go to any one state or applicant.

