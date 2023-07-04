DOH report uses HNN videos to highlight chemicals in tainted Red Hill water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Department of Health report uses videos aired on Hawaii News Now to show what was in the contaminated water from the Red Hill fuel spills. It also has some answers on why families may have gotten sick even *before the November 2021 fuel spill.

Days after the November Red Hill fuel spill, Hawaii News Now went to Cyndi Ramirez’ house and other military homes where residents showed us their tainted water.

Now in new webinar on YouTube on the DOH website, Dr. Roger Brewer says the peacock colored sheen on the water is a classic sign of petroleum contamination. He also talked to mainland fuel experts and the images from Ramirez’ frying pan showing particles look like fuel with de-icing agent. The video with a foamy film shows there could have been a surfactant like Simple Green in the water.

“Thanks again to the media especially Hawaii News Now,” said Brewer in the webinar.

Simple Green was used during the cleanup after the fuel spills.

“That’s crazy. That is very disappointing. We lived in military housing. I feel like they should have protected us,” said Ramirez on Monday.

“They have continued to fail with transparency. This document, the exposure report, the YouTube video do you think any of this has been pushed to us from the military from the folks who poisoned us. The answer is no,” said Army Maj. Amanda Feindt who lived at Ford Island.

“This was the missing link. They have not been able to truly care for us or to properly care or treat us because they have not known or had access to this information,” she added.

The DOH report, Exposure Assessment: November 2021 Release of JPx2;5 Jet Fuel into the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

Drinking Water System, talks about families complaining of illnneses before the tainted water crisis. Brewer said there could have been an unknown chemical in the water before the spills from July to November 2021 and that it could have been degraded fuel, surfactacts like Simple Green, algae or another unknown chemical.

Ramirez says she has had more intense migraines since the fuel spills, but she and others say they were getting sick before the November crisis and that the water tasted ‘bitter.’

“There was some sort of different taste to the water and it would give me a stomach ache,” she said.

In a statement, Navy Region Hawaii said the Navy is reviewing the recent DOH report and that ‘Navy water remains safe to drink.’

“The amount and length of exposure to JP-5 varied greatly during the November 2021 incident, which makes it impossible to know the true exposure amount and associated health risks experienced by any individual. However, understanding the range of possible exposure amounts may aid public health professionals in conducting health assessments related to the event. It’s important to note that the JBPHH water today is safe for all uses,” said Department of Health in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.