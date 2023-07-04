‘Deliberate indifference’: Suit alleges officer failed to act in fatal beating outside police station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Linda Johnson was killed in front of the Kapolei Police Station last year, a witness told a female police officer in the station that Johnson was being attacked just outside.

That’s according to the family’s lawyer, who said the officer had a chance to help but didn’t.

“He told her that he had heard something going on outside the the doors of the police station, and that this woman needed help,” said attorney Eric Seitz.

“Instead of providing help, the woman just retreated further into the police station.”

The witness wound up calling 911, but by then it was too late.

“He went outside and he saw the guy who was beating her by that time she was on the ground probably dead,” he said. “This is a case of deliberate indifference.”

Seitz said the new allegations, included in an amended suit, contradict police and their lawyers.

“There are no allegations that any city employee witnessed the killing or was aware that it was happening or would happen,” wrote Deputy Corporation Counsel Katherine Neste.

“The Honolulu Police Department owed no duty to the injured plaintiffs.”

In the new court papers, Seitz added that suspect Michael Armstrong — a homeless man who is schizophrenic — should not have been released from custody.

He said the day before Armstrong was arrested, he allegedly assaulted a caregiver at his home and a police officer who had tried to arrest him.

“They knew based upon the assault charges that this guy was on a hold and he should have been returned to the state hospital,” Seitz said.

Bud Bowles, an advocate for the mentally ill and the homeless and also knew the victim, said after police arrested Johnson in Waikiki for sit lie-violations, they should have never stranded her in Kapolei.

“She should have been let out taken care of gone to taken to someplace, preferably, whoever was caring for her,” he said. “I’m just sad that it happened.”

The city, which was also named in the suit, declined comment due to the pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.