HPD searching for armed robbery suspect with gun and accomplice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two unidentified individuals that attempted to rob two employees at Times Supermarket in Kailua last week.

Officials say one of the suspects pointed a gun at the workers, but the bank bag they were after had no money in it.

HPD says the suspects took off in a black, 2016 Mercedes sedan with Hawaii license plate WFW-094.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call (808) 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.