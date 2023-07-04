9th Circuit sides with city, state on vanity plate vulgarity rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Your vanity plate has to be G-rated.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu in a lawsuit that challenged laws that prohibit the use of expletives and vulgar language on vanity plate.

Edward Odquina filed the lawsuit after his plate was recalled for a vulgar connotation.

In a ruling late last month, the 9th Circuit said Hawaii is within it rights to reasonably restrict what vanity plates can say, concluding that such laws do not violate the First Amendment right to free speech.

