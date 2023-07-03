Tributes
This quarterback with Hawaii ties is getting National attention in middle school

A quarterback with ties to the islands is getting national attention from some big time...
A quarterback with ties to the islands is getting national attention from some big time colleges and he hasn’t even started high school yet.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A quarterback with ties to the islands is getting national attention from some big time colleges and he hasn’t even started high school yet.

His name is Trent Seaborn.

”I’m really excited for high school to start, you know”

Trent Seaborn is set to begin his first season of prep football this fall and unlike many athletes around the country who hope to get noticed by colleges during their high school career, Seaborn is ahead of the curve.

The Hawaii born QB has 14 division one offers including the University of Hawaii, Oregon and Alabama.

Despite all of the attention, Seaborn says he’s not letting it get to his head.

”You’ve got to know not to let it get to your head because with all this media and all this hype and exposure, if you let it get to your head, it can really ruin you.” Seaborn told Hawaii News Now.

”You know, I think Trent has done a really good job of staying grounded and I credit, you know, his coaches, as much as anybody with, you know, with helping him, you know, preserve that mentality.” Trent’s dad Jason said. “They always stress, you know, team first”

Seaborn spent his youth on the Westside of Oahu, before his ohana moved to the mainland, first to Colorado and now Alabama where he is set to begin is freshman year at Thompson high school.

If that school sound familiar, its the same program local boy and Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa prepped at the end of his high school days.

The connections don’t stop there as Trent spent his time in Hawaii training with some local stars like Taulia and his brother Tua.

“It really puts into perspective, about the hard work that I have to put in in order to get to those places, you know, college or the NFL or however far God may take me.” Seaborn said. “I think that hard work is really going to be the most important thing for how successful I hope to be”

Despite the lofty expectations ahead, he’s just focused on ball.

”I’m just always going to focus on keep working, keep getting better and then also building chemistry with my teammates.”

