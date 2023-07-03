Tens of thousands catch a ride on Skyline during grand opening weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people rode Skyline during its grand opening weekend stirring a mixture of excitement and critiques.

Roughly over 40,000 people caught a ride on Honolulu’s long-awaited metro system.

That’s because special deals and giveaways awaited passengers at the Halawa station, and ridership was free through July 4 with a HOLO card.

Many people said they were impressed with Skyline.

“I grew up in Boston. So I love public transit, and it’s not very good. And so I’ve been really excited since living here to get the rail and see what it’s like,” said Amanda Trey Vinny. “And it was super well run on time. And so well, now we want to come to the swap meet and really, you know, get get the full experience.”

Theresa Wong said she enjoyed taking in Hawaii’s scenery while riding on the rail.

However, it wasn’t all smooth riding.

On Saturday, some riders who were hoping to catch the last train from Halawa to Kapolei ended up getting stranded when they found the station closed at 6 p.m.

According to Skyline’s website, all stations are set to close at 7 p.m.

In response to the incident, the city Department of Transportation Services said some staff were under the impression that the station would be closing at the same time as grand opening day.

Jon Nouchi said in a statement:

Staff is now aware that all stations are operating with normal weekend hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Each station has different times for the last train, but at terminus stations (Halawa, Aloha Stadium and Kualakai, East Kapolei), the last train allowing a round trip (45 minutes total) would be around 6:15. We anticipate new riders want to see the whole system through round trips, and advise that they do not take trains that depart near 7 p.m. as they will likely not be able to return to the station where they started.

In addition, reports of a “stalled rail train” circulated over social media on Sunday raising more concern.

Nouchi said the train involved was “not stalled” but rather, the passenger screen gates (PSG) at the Halawa station became “out-of-sync” with an arriving train.

He added that Skyline’s trains are designed to remain in place to ensure if any-out-sync of PSGs cannot open, passengers may not exit, fall or injure themselves.

According to DTS, the train was switched into manual operations and controlled by operations into the station in less than 10 minutes.

“By design, the train operated as it should have, ensuring the safety of onboard and waiting passengers,” Nouchi said.

As for Hawaii’s commuting population, we spoke with a few riders Monday morning to find out if they’re choosing the rail to make their commute for the work week.

“Well, it’s the day before the holiday so if some people may be taking it easy for the week and getting a head start on it, I can’t,” said Ron Baker who was riding the train into town from the Hoopili station.

Baker said he’s been excited for Skyline to finally open.

“I am a long time rail rider. I grew up in the bay area and road the rail all my so I wanted to See how it works and if I can keep the whole travel time to under an hour in and that includes the bus transfer than I’m good,” added Baker before he boarded the train.

Hours of operation for Skyline is:

Monday to Friday: 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On city holidays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

