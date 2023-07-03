Suspected DUI driver in critical Waipio crash is a habitual offender, records reveal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect involved in a critical crash in Waipio that sent four people to the hospital Sunday night has a lengthy record of traffic offenses and has been driving without a license for years.

Court documents reveal this isn’t the first time 41-year-old Jerry John Magalion has been caught drunk behind the wheel.

The latest incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday near Waipio Uka and Pulai streets.

According to law enforcement sources, the Magalion was pinned in a Nissan pickup and had been extricated by firefighters.

We’re told he had “red watery eyes” and “a strong odor of alcohol on his breath” and yet he refused to participate in a field sobriety test.

Jerry John Magalion, 41, mug shot (HPD)

EMS said a male, believed to be around 30 years old, suffered critical injuries in the crash. Two women in their 20s, and a woman approximately in her 40s sustained serious injuries.

“We are lucky no one died,” said Retired Maui Police Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins. “It really could have ended tragically.”

He says DUI crashes happen “over and over again” because of the lack of consequences.

“There needs to be some more serious laws taken in place. DUI is only a petty misdominor here. Until its addressed out here and our voters push our lawmakers to make changes, it’s going to continue,” Hankins said.

In Hawaii, a first offense for DUI Penalty could come with 72 hours of community service, up to five days in jail and between a $250 to $1,000 fine.

Magalion has a rap sheet worth three pages long on the state’s E-court kokua website. Court documents show he was convicted in two DUI cases.

In 2007, he was sentenced to 72 hours of community service with a $30 fine. That was a petty misdemeanor.

In January 2021, he was found guilty of a second DUI and was given a $250 fine with only four years probation.

Magalion was also found guilty of driving without a drivers license — a misdemeanor with a $500 fine and four years of probation.

Currently, there are no additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash.

We’re told Magalion has been released pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Police Department is stepping up it’s summer DUI enforcement campaign, warning drivers not to drink and drive.

Sobriety checkpoints will be set up throughout the island through the end of August, including holidays.

