Stable trade wind weather keeps the cool breezes coming...

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds continue to blow today thru Wednesday with the trades becoming breezy Thursday through the weekend. Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially during overnights and mornings. Leeward communities will be mostly dry, except on the Big Island, where clouds and a few showers are expected to develop each afternoon and evening.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Surf along all shores is expected to remain flat to tiny through Friday. Small south and southeast swells from the east of New Zealand, has generated a southwest swell that may bring waves over the upcoming weekend. North facing shores may see a larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.